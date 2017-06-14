‘Buy 2, Give 1’ initiative assists local food pantries

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Visitors to an area farmer’s market had the chance to help local food pantries Wednesday.

Mayor Joe Hogsett went shopping at the Original Farmers’ Market downtown in support of the initiative.

Every Wednesday, the Original Farmers’ Market gathers donations and delivers them to local food pantries.

This week, the donations benefited Horizon House, a day shelter connecting the homeless with resources and basic amenities.

“That’s an important step that people in Indianapolis can take to help us, help our neighbors who happen to be food insecure or those who are using social service networks to feed their families and to stay healthy with nutritious food,” Hogsett said.

The mayor has been working on several projects aiming to fight food insecurity in the city.