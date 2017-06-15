Carmel Fire Department holds Firefighter for a Day Camp

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Fire Department is holding its annual Firefighter for a Day Camp this week.

About 450 kids were expected to participate.

“It’s a great way for us as firefighters to get kids out from the community and also why we’re doing that and how we can teach them about safety,” Carmel Firefighter Tim Griffin said.

The kids participate in obstacle courses, fire activities and get some exercise.

“We want to push that fitness side because if we get to kids when they’re young and show them how much fun fitness is, we can hopefully prevent heart disease and other things later in life,” Griffin said.

Daybreak’s Joe Melillo and Brittany Lewis stopped by the Firefighter for a Day Camp this week. They competed in an obstacle course. Watch the video above to see who wins.