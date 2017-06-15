Developers work to add nonstop transatlantic flight from IND

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – As Gov. Eric Holcomb travels overseas to sell Indiana, work is underway back home to help his case by adding a nonstop transatlantic flight from the Indianapolis International Airport.

This past session, the legislature gave the governor $5 million to help attract direct flights through incentives and consultants. The goal is to add both domestic and international flights.

“I think it would be phenomenal to have international flights directly right here to Indianapolis,” Fishers resident Jen Treadway said.

“I think there’s a lot of people in the area that travel internationally to Europe, in particular, and London is a destination many people are interested in going to,” Indianapolis resident Gae Hill said.

To make it happen, the Indianapolis Airport Authority hired Develop Indy. “We’ve been very successful in the import-export game here in Indianapolis,” Indianapolis Economic Development Vice President Ian Nicolini said. “This is an opportunity to take it to the next level, and that’s what we’re going to be working on.”

Nicolini said the state’s business climate could fuel the flight. “There’s a number of international companies here in Indianapolis, but it’s not just a flight to London. That’s the connection to the rest of the world. That’s a continental transatlantic connection,” Nicolini said.

It’s a flight he said would go beyond benefiting Indianapolis. “With us thinking globally and trying to secure these direct flights, and really working to drive that investment, to drive visitors to get people focused on Central Indiana only benefits the rest of the state,” Nicolini said.

The focus might be business travel, but the airline would be open to anyone looking to travel to Europe. A new route could entice a global crowd to spell out Indy.

“A lot of people would take advantage of it,” Treadway said. “A lot of my friends fly in and out internationally.”

The goal is to secure the flight by the end of the year. There’s no timetable as to when passengers will be able to check in. As for those domestic nonstop flights, Develop Indy said they’re focused on getting the transatlantic trip — then they’ll turn to domestic flights.