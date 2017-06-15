New Castle police make arrest following recent arson fires

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — One man has been arrested following a string of arson fires earlier this month.

Joshua Dunham, 24, faces four counts of arson in the case.

The fires happened in the early morning hours of June 6.

Five homes in total were burned. Three juveniles had previously been questioned and released in the investigation.

The fires happened on the southeast side of the city near 18th Street and G Avenue.

Several abandoned homes were set on fire, with the fire then spreading to nearby homes.

No one was hurt but some people were displaced.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal had offered a reward in the case.

The investigation is still ongoing.