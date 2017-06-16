Center Grove names new high school principal

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Center Grove High School’s new principal will be Jeffry Henderson, the leader of Bloomington North High School since 2005.

Superintendent Rich Arkanoff said in a statement from the school district in Greenwood that Henderson “has a wealth of experience collaboratively leading a high achieving high school. His ability to immerse himself in the community and his student-centered focus stood out throughout all phases of the hiring process. I am confident that he will be a consistent, fair, and collegial leader at Center Grove High School.”

Henderson said in the statement that he and his wife, Lori, and their two daughters will relocate to the school district.

He started his career as a technology teacher in Columbus, Ind., before moving into administration as an assistant principal. He worked in Crown Point as a middle school assistant principal and as an assistant principal at Crawfordsville High School before being named principal in Bloomington.

Henderson was the Indiana Association of School Principals’ Principal of the Year for District 9 this year.

He has degrees from Indiana State and Ball State universities.

Center Grove High School Principal Doug Bird previously announced plans to leave when his contract ends June 30. He will have served as principal for four years. The school district sought feedback from more than 60 high school administrators and staff members, parents, students and community members as part of the hiring process, said the district’s statement from Stacy Conrad, the Center Grove school district’s executive director of communications.