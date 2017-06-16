Dads awarded days before Father’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some fathers were honored Friday for being great dads.

The Fathers and Families Center celebrated dads at its annual Faces of Fatherhood Luncheon.

Ryan Consulting Group presented the luncheon. During the luncheon, five fathers were honored including Indianapolis Power & Light CEO Rafael Sanchez, John Dickerson, Gregg Keesling, Earl Towsend and Thomas Alex Frey.

Each winner receives a $250 prize.

An independent awards panel at the Fathers and Families Center judged nominated fathers.

Jeffrey A. Johnson received the center’s first Heart of a Father Lifetime Achievement Award. Johnson is the senior pastor of Eastern Star Church, 5750 E. 30th St. Johnson was credited with being a great father, and for the work his church has done to help groups like the Fathers and Families Center.

Since 1993, the center has helped more than 12,000 people. The center has helped fathers complete father workshops, obtain a living wage, and remove barriers that keep them from serving as an effective parent.