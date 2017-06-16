Top 8 Things to do in Indy This Weekend: June 16-18

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve made it to mid-June and that means that this weekend is Father’s Day Weekend.

Here are eight events going on in and around the Circle City that you can go to spend quality time with dad!

Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational

If dad likes fast, vintage cars, head over to Indianapolis Motor Speedway this Friday, Saturday or Sunday to catch the 2017 Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational. Qualifying is Friday with the Legend’s Pro-Am Race on Saturday and the Invitational Race Day on Sunday. You can see anything from motorcycles, GTs and even The Guess Who concert depending on the day. For more information, click here.

Marion County Fair

Here’s an event — continuing through June 25 — for the whole family! This is opening weekend for the 2017 Marion County Fair at the fairgrounds, 7300 E. Troy Ave. Admission is $5 and children younger than 5 are free. The fairgrounds also offer free parking and many activities, events, demos and competitions happening throughout the fair are at no extra cost beyond the $5 admission. For more information, click here.

22nd Brew-Ha-Ha at the Phoenix Theatre

Indy’s Original Craft Beer Festival is back for the 22nd year. Head over to the legendary block party at the 700 block of North Park Avenue between Massachusetts Avenue and East St. Clair Street in the Mass Ave Arts & Theatre District. The event starts at 3 p.m. with VIP tastings as early as 2 p.m. Saturday. Brew-Ha-Ha will take place rain-or-shine and benefits the Phoenix Theatre. For more information, click here.

Taste of Broad Ripple and Charity Chug 2017

Broad Ripple will be a hot spot this weekend with both the Taste of Broad Ripple and the Charity Chug taking place Saturday. The Taste of Broad Ripple will start at 3 p.m. on the open streets of the village rain-or-shine. This is a family friendly event with activities for the kids and concerts in addition to the food and adult beverages. For more information, click here.

At 4 p.m., the 2017 Charity Chug will start at Brothers bar and snake through the village until the late evening hours. The proceeds from the bar crawl will benefit the Hoosier Veterans Assistance Foundation and Growing Places Indy. For more information, click here.

53rd Talbot Street Art Fair and 10th INDIEana Handicraft Exchange

If your father is a fan of the arts and crafts, there are two big events to check out this weekend.

This will be the 53rd year for the Talbot Steet Art Fair with over 270 artists from across the country expected to have their work displayed. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and form 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday between 16th and 20th streets and Delaware and Pennsylvania streets, also known as the Indianapolis in the historic Herron Morton Neighborhood. For more information, click here.

Also happening this weekend is the 10th Anniversary INDIEana Handicraft Exchange Summer Show. It is a contemporary craft fair that consciously celebrates modern handmade goods, the relationship between creators and consumers, and local, alternative economies. The free event begins at noon Saturday at the Harrison Center for the Arts. For more information, click here.

Strawberries, BBQ and international eats

A lengthy list of religious festivals will occur this weekend with the food dad likes the most possibly being the deciding factor on what event to attend. Here’s the list.

The sun, bubbles mud fire and more

Make sure to stay hydrated if you’re participating in any of the big runs this weekend in and around Indianapolis.

24-Hour News 8 is the sponsor for the Outrun The Sun Race Against Melanoma & Sunset Festival at Lawton Loop Parade Grounds. Courses will run through Fort Harrison State Park. WISH-TV’s Drew Blair will be the emcee for this event, which begins at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Other runs happening this weekend are the second annual Mad Hatter 5K in Zionsville, the Fire Dask 5K and Safety Fest in Greenwood, the Bubble Run at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, Hancock4Kids’ Superhero 5K Run/Walk and Kids’ Dash in Greenfield, and the annual Charity Mud Run at Camp Sertoma East.

O.B. to Blue Rising to Beethoven

There are a ton of musical events this weekend to fit any father’s musical taste. Some popular acts visiting the Circle City this weekend are B.O.B, The Guess Who, Trent Harmon, John Waite with Phil Pierle Trio, Blue Rising with Black Dali and The Trip, The Tiptonians and The Doo! and Beethoven’s Fifth by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

Bonus event on Monday

WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun will host his annual charity golf outing on Monday! The event has raised over $1 million for charity to date.