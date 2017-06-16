WISH-TV goes ‘all local, all morning’ by adding extra hour of ‘Daybreak’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV Vice President and General Manager Randy Ingram announced that the station will expand its local morning program lineup to eight hours, including an additional hour of 24-Hour News 8’s Daybreak.

With this expansion, WISH-TV becomes the market leader in total hours of local news and programming, and the only station that’s all local, all morning long.

“WISH-TV’s expansion to ‘All Local. All Morning.’ further enhances our commitment to 24-hour news and local programming,” said Ingram. “These additional hours allow us to deliver more breaking news, investigative journalism, traffic and weather coverage in new, underserved time periods for viewers.”

WISH-TV’s “All Local. All Morning” lineup debuts on Monday, September 11, coinciding with the station’s national daytime programming fall premieres. With this new lineup, “24-Hour News 8’s Daybreak” will air from 4:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., WISH-TV’s “Indy Style” from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and “24-Hour News 8 Midday” from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Recognized nationally for its groundbreaking coverage, 24-Hour News 8 is best known locally for its commitment to breaking news, in-depth storytelling, investigative journalism and weather coverage delivered around-the-clock through its newscasts, on WISHTV.com and on its mobile platforms.

In April, 24-Hour News 8 was named Central Indiana’s “Outstanding News Operation” for the second year in a row, by the Indiana Associated Press Broadcasters Association.

Indy Style is celebrating its seventh year as the market’s only live one-hour, daily morning lifestyle show. The show, hosted by Tracy Forner and Amber Hankins, features local chefs, businesses and events in a casual, conversational format.