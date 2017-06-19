AC Charity Golf Classic raises $150,000 for Teachers Treasures

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Woodland Country Club was the site of this year’s AC Charity Golf Classic that 24-Hour News 8’s Anthony Calhoun hosted to raise money for Teachers’ Treasures.

Over half the children in Marion County cannot afford lunch, much less school supplies. But Teachers’ Treasures makes the supplies available at little or no cost. Today’s Classic raised $150,000 and drew dozens of area sports celebrities, including WISH-TV driver analyst Graham Rahal and former Indiana Hoosiers basketball player Calbert Cheaney.

“That’s a tremendous feat,” he said. “My sister after me did it, her kids are going to do it, my kids are going to do it so for us education is extremely important. Not only for my family but for everybody.”

In the video, hear from Rahal, who will look for his third win of the season this weekend in Wisconsin in the Kohler Grand Prix. The race begins at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.