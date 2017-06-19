Veteran House renamed to honor former Indiana governor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city’s Veteran House has a new name.

It now carries the name of former Indiana Gov. Otis Bowen.

The Veteran House, 2669 Cold Spring Road, is a place for veterans to stay with their families while receiving treatment at the nearby Richard A. Roudebush VA Medical Center.

The renaming honored the efforts of Bowen, who was a medical doctor, in enlisting support for the center back in 2007. Bowen died in 2013.

His widow Carol Bowen said the recognition embodies his legacy.

“He was passionate to be able to help veterans to do whatever could be done to make their lives a little bit better if possible, so this is a great honor. He would be very humbled to have a building named after him.”

U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks, a Republican from Indiana, worked to pass legislation to honor Dr. Bowen.