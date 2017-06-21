Fort Wayne man charged with zip-tying, raping woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man has been charged with rape and running a drug house.

Seth A. Morken, 27, was charged in Allen Superior Court this week with rape, criminal confinement, sexual battery, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana after police visited his home twice in a month.

According to court documents filed this week, on May 13 around 9 a.m., Morken and another man allegedly placed zip ties around a woman’s hands and feet. After the other man left, Morken then pulled the victim’s pants down and raped her as she told him to stop, according to the affidavit.

Afterward, Morken cut the zip ties off the woman and threw her belongings out the door, the affidavit said. The woman then ran off and called a man to pick her up.

A nurse at the Sexual Assault Treatment Center noted the woman had injuries on her wrists and ankles consistent with being grabbed or restrained, the affidavit said.

The next day, officers searched Morken home and found cut zip ties, a used condom wrapper and bodily fluids, according to the affidavit. Police were not able to find Morken, though.

A month later, on June 13, police served another search warrant at Morken’s home and found Morken and another man inside. At that home, police found a scale with cocaine residue, drug paraphernalia, and packaged marijuana.

Morken was taken into custody afterward.