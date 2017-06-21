One killed in industrial accident at meat plant

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — Police are investigating an industrial accident at Manley Meats Inc. in Monroe Wednesday afternoon that left one person dead. Another was airlifted to a local hospital.

Emergency crews got the call around 3:35 p.m. Work was reportedly being done on a sewer pit when the people became unresponsive. The Adams County coroner said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death. The identity will be released pending notification of family.

Manley Meats posted on Facebook Wednesday night that the business will be closed Thursday “due to a family tragedy.”