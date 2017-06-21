Thousands pack Monument Circle for Monumental Yoga

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Yogis from across the city descended on Monument Circle on Wednesday night for the fifth annual Monumental Yoga event.

More than 3,000 people were expected to pack the Circle for the International Day of Yoga. People of all ages stretched their way through classes and community yoga sessions from 4-8:30 p.m.

The event was free but donations were requested — and for some good causes.

“All the net proceeds go to help two organizations, Mighty Lotus and Indy Yoga Movement,” said Cassie Stockamp, president of the Anthenaeum Foundation. “They are the ones that take mindfulness and yoga into the inner-city schools and teaching kids how these practices help less anxiety and increase peace in their lives.”

Before and after the yoga class, a “yoga village” offered goods and food from local artisans and restaurants.