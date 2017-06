INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re sure you heard of firefighters rescuing a cat from a tree, but what about inside a wall?

WISH-TV’s General Manager sent in a video of his cat, Kono, getting stuck Tuesday afternoon.

He said his cat managed to fall down a plumbing chase and got stuck under a bathtub.

Firefighters had to cut a hole in the wall for the rescue.

As you can see from the photo, Kono looks quite relieved to be on the right side of the walls.

Check out the video for more of the incident!