Indiana lawyer sentenced in estate misappropriation case

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — A suspended Indiana attorney has been sentenced to eight years in prison in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds from six estates totaling more than $700,000.

The Herald Bulletin reports Stephen Schuyler learned his punishment Thursday. He was awaiting trial in Madison County Circuit Court in Anderson when he entered pleas earlier this month to 15 felony counts, including theft.

Authorities say a check he wrote to East Lynn Christian Church, an estate beneficiary, in 2015 for more than $78,000 bounced. Later that year, Schuyler was removed from more than 130 cases in which he had a fiduciary interest in estates and guardianships.

The Indiana Supreme Court had indefinitely suspended Schuyler’s law license because he didn’t cooperate in the investigation of complaints filed against him.