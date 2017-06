INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kids in central Indiana are getting the opportunity to see what it’s like to be a firefighter.

The Indianapolis Fire Department held its annual Firefighter for a Day Camp this week.

More than 150 kids ages 7 to 12 came out each day to learn about what firefighters do and talk about fire safety.

Along with IFD, this year’s event was put on by Kroger, Eli Lilly & Co. and the Indianapolis Colts.

Registration for next year’s event will start in May.