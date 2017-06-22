Lake County Sheriff’s officer indicted for rape of co-worker

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Lake County Sheriff’s officer has been indicted on charges he raped a co-worker.

In a news release, Indiana State Police say a Lake County grand jury indicted 34-year-old Nicholas Medarno of Crown Point on Thursday. He faces two counts each of rape and confinement and one count each of attempted rape and sexual battery.

Police say Medarno’s attorney is working with prosecutors to arrange for the patrolman to turn himself in. They did not provide his attorney’s name, and The Associated Press could not locate a phone number for Medarno.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Medarno is on leave from the sheriff’s office. The newspaper says an indictment alleges he knowingly or intentionally has sexual intercourse with the alleged victim between January 2013 and June 2014.

The sheriff’s office asked state police to investigate in 2016.