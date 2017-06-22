Rexnord’s Indianapolis plant closing delayed until September

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A union official says Rexnord Corp. has delayed the closing of its Indianapolis industrial bearings plant until September after previously planning to shutter the factory this month.

Plant union president Don Zering said Thursday about 110 workers remain at the factory, down from about 350 workers when the closing was announced in October. He says he believes production is continuing in Indianapolis because factories where work is being shifted to in Monterrey, Mexico, and McAllen, Texas, aren’t ready to take it over.

Officials from Milwaukee-based Rexnord didn’t immediately return a telephone message seeking comment.

President Donald Trump has twice made Twitter posts blasting plans to close the Rexnord plant, but Zering says he’s seen no action from the Trump administration to stem its job losses.