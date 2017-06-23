Keyshawn Johnson pulls WR son from Nebraska football team after marijuana infraction

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska freshman receiver Keyshawn Johnson Jr. won’t play for the Cornhuskers this fall.

Johnson on June 9 was ticketed for marijuana possession after a resident director reported suspected drug use in a dormitory room. The four-star recruit from Calabasas, California, enrolled early and went through spring practice.

Nebraska athletic department spokesman Keith Mann confirmed Johnson’s departure, first reported by Huskeronline.com on Tuesday night. Mann, referring to Johnson, on Wednesday texted to The Associated Press, “Currently not on roster.”

Johnson’s father, former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson, told the Omaha World-Herald that he wants his son to “mature” before hopefully returning to Nebraska in January.

“One thing you will not do as my son is you will not embarrass Nebraska, you will not embarrass Mike Riley and you will not embarrass this family,” the elder Johnson told Omaha.com. “If you mature and you’re ready to resume your football career and academic goals, then Nebraska will be ready to embrace you.”