Man found not guilty of posing as police officer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man on Friday was found not guilty of impersonating a police officer.

Melvin E. Hall had faced multiple charges after being accused of posing as an officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department while working as a security guard. During a bench trial, he was found not guilty of impersonation of a public servant.

A charge of unlawful display of emergency lights on a vehicle and another charge of impersonation of a public servant were dismissed.

Prosecutors had said Hall was believed to have told prospective employers and other people that he was an officer while being clothed as an officer and driving a white Dodge Charger outfitted with flashing red and blue emergency lights, a push bar, black hubcaps and a decal that resembles the police emblem.