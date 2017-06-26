Jimmy John’s thief cuts roof, steals meat slicer in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind (WISH) — Franklin police are looking for a meat slicer bandit.

They believe the bandit cut through the roof of Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, but the motive didn’t appear to be to grab cash. In fact, detectives aren’t even sure if the suspect got away with cash.

Jimmy John’s is known for “freaky fast” subs. But its Franklin location is now known for something that customers say is more than just freaky.

“Being in jail with other criminals, you’re the guy that stole a meat slicer from Jimmy John’s. It just seems kind of odd,” laughed Jimmy John’s customer Leif Herrera.

Another customer, Ken Hendrickson added, “Wow, that’s stupid. It’s just petty and stupid is really all I can say about that.”

Franklin police passed along a picture that shows the hole in the ceiling. They believe the suspect used a power tool to cut through shingles and plywood on the roof.

“There’s a ladder in the back of the store that typically is secured by padlock. But, it was left unlocked for some reason and they used that to gain access to the roof, cut a hole and then gained access to the roof,” said Franklin Police Chief Tim O’Sullivan.

According to O’Sullivan, the suspect got away with surveillance video equipment, aprons and a meat slicer.

“I really don’t know what their use for that would be. They must just like their sandwiches,” joked O’Sullivan.

Customers have their own guesses.

“What are you going to do with it? It’s going to sit at your house until you find someone stupider than you to buy it off of you,” said Hendrickson.

Herrera added, “Really, I’d like to talk to the guy and say, why? Seriously, of all the things you could steal. Especially if you break in there, there’s probably other things that are more valuable.”

Police believe the suspect acted alone. They say the store’s surveillance video was lost in the burglary. However, detectives are looking to other business that might have video. Investigators have not been able to identify and arrest the thief. If you have any information that could help in this investigation, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.