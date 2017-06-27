1 arrested following police chase on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is in custody after attempting to allude authorities in a police pursuit.

It happened in the 4700 block of East 18th Street Tuesday morning at 4 a.m. when officers were called to a suspicious vehicle.

The driver, 27-year-old Demetrius Sims, took off as officers were speaking to a passenger who exited the vehicle.

Sims was apprehended after a a short pursuit to the area of the 2200 block of North Riley Avenue.

He faces charges of resisting law enforcement by fleeing and possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon. Sims was also wanted for three outstanding warrants.