IU Natatorium gets new sponsorship, video board

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The IU Natatorium is getting a brand new video board. The announcement was made Tuesday afternoon on the IUPUI campus.

Indianapolis-based One America will be a sponsor at the natatorium as well as sponsor the video board.

One America’s CEO said the decision to become a sponsor was personal.

“As a committed member of the aquatics community, as a parent, as a coach, as a swimmer myself, I’m delighted that our most important physical asset is back in its rightful place as the best place to swim in the United States,” Scott Davison said.

The 220,000 square foot facility holds 4,700 spectators and is the largest permanent swimming competition facility in the country.

“The gift and the sponsorship really makes this facility attract events, recruit outstanding athletes to this area as well as having activities for our community,” IUPUI chancellor Nasser H Paydar said. “But more importantly, (One America’s) support will make the natatorium reach it’s goal and that is to teach people to swim.”

The announcement comes as some of the best swimmers in the country are in Indianapolis. The Phillips 66 Nationals kicked off Tuesday at the natatorium. Among those competing are Olympians and world champions. The meet serves as a qualifier for those hoping to represent the United States in the 2017 FINA World Championships next month in Hungary.

The competition runs through Saturday.