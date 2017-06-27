Miller Time: Indiana coach cashes in with $24 million deal

FILE - In this March 29, 2014, file photo, Dayton head coach Archie Miller gestures during the first half in a regional final game at the NCAA college basketball tournament against Florida in Memphis, Tenn. Indiana has hired Miller as its new coach on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — New Indiana coach Archie Miller will make $24 million under his seven-year deal — and potentially even more in bonuses.

Miller accepted the job in March, but the athletic department didn’t announce details of the contract until Tuesday.

He will receive a base salary of $550,000 per year and $1 million in deferred income each season. Miller also will receive an additional $1.85 million in outside marketing and promotional income — and will get a $50,000 per year raise each year through March 2024.

Miller can earn a $250,000 bonus for winning a national championship. He can earn an additional $125,000 for a Big Ten regular-season title, reaching the Final Four and producing multiyear Academic Progress Rate scores over 950.

