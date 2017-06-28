Man faces 8 years in prison in shooting of off-duty firefighter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man accused of shooting an off-duty firefighter and then getting into a brief standoff with police was sentenced Wednesday to prison, according to online court documents.

Jerry Glover pleaded guilty to aggravated battery. He was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by two years on home detention.

Glover was accused of shooting off-duty firefighter Michael “Kevin” Gill in the 2200 block of East 38th Street on March 13, 2016. Police said Gill was shot in the torso while in the backyard of a home. He then ran to a mosque to get away from the shooter.

Glover was 37 when arrested after a short standoff April 12, 2016, inside an apartment in the 3200 block of Teakwood Drive.