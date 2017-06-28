TV and film turning to young girls for its new action stars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Girls may not run the world, but they are the newest action heroes onscreen.

The new movie “Okja,” available on Netflix Wednesday, is the latest mainstream action film with a pre-teen female protagonist. Other recent examples include the film “Logan” and the sci-fi series “Stranger Things.”

Experts say it’s more than just the “Wonder Woman” effect inspiring these new action hero girls.

University of Notre Dame professor Mary Celeste Kearney says fictional characters are a reflection of the gender politics of different historical moments and thinks the new crop of young heroes may be inspired by a desire to see more real-life female leaders.