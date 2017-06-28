Woman arrested, accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend with sword

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man with a sword on the city’s near north side Tuesday night.

According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of North Illinois St just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, where officers spoke with a man who had been stabbed twice.

Through their investigation, detectives believe 40-year-old Ohshay Brasher was involved in a disturbance with her ex-boyfriend, and that that when he attempted to leave the area in his vehicle, Brasher stabbed him with a sword.

Brasher was arrested and transported to the Adult Processing Center. Prosecutors will make a final determination on charges.