Father sentenced to 30 years in death of infant daughter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A father has been sentenced to 30 years for the death and disappearance of his infant daughter.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Jeffrey Fairbanks was given a 30 year sentence for daughter, Janna Fairbanks. The sentence comes after he was found guilty of neglect of a dependent resulting in death in April.

The infant was originally reported missing her mother on May 29, 2015. She told detectives she had left the child with Jeffrey Fairbanks the prior morning.

Jeffrey Fairbanks later admitted to detectives that he put a pillow over the infant in order to muffle her crying on the day she died. Despite searching for the child’s body in two landfills, a trash dumpster identified by Jeffrey Fairbanks and retention pond that would searched for several days, Janna Fairbanks’ body has not been recovered.