Indianapolis Indians legendary broadcaster Kellman lands on No. 6,000

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) — Somehow, there is still a little Brooklyn left in this broadcaster.

Forty-two years after a tape recording with one inning of make-believe baseball brought 22-year-old Howard Kellman from the big apple to Indianapolis, there is still no thought of heading back East or giving up this seat.

“I lived my first season at the Indy Inn hotel, also known as the Essex House and that is going back a while,” Kellman said. “I did not have a car so I took a bus to the Busch Stadium at 1500 W. 16th St.”

Kellman said he wants to put in 50 seasons with the Indianapolis Indians before any retirement talk. Friday night against Louisville is another mile marker: game number 6,000.

“There have been some great, great moments,” Kellman said. “Some championship calls, some no hitters. The biggest thrill is doing the job on a daily basis and I still feel that way after 42 years.”

Kellman’s seen a little bit of everything in here in Indianapolis. Just over a year ago, he had the worst call of his career. A heart attack took Kellman out of the booth for ten games, but the response from the Indianapolis community now ranks as one of his most cherished memories with the Indians.

“There was an outpouring of support from the fans the media, the front office of love last year when I was ill.” I can’t tell you how appreciative I am for that. It is a labor of love and I thank the fans for all their support.”

If you stop by Victory Field this weekend, give a tip of the cap to the ironman on the mic in Indy. Cheers to Howard and No. 6,000.