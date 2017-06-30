Paul George traded from Pacers to Thunder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Pacers forward Paul George is being traded the Oklahoma City Thunder, according media reports.

Reporters with ESPN and USA Today first broke the news on Twitter.

In exchange, Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis of the Thunder will go to the Pacers.

George has spent all seven of his NBA seasons in Indiana, emerging as one of the league’s top players. He averaged a career-high 23.7 points and shot 46 percent last season, but the seventh-seeded Pacers were swept by Cleveland in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The steady decline in competitiveness of the franchise, and LeBron James’ dominance of the conference, led George to look elsewhere as he nears free agency next summer.