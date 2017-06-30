Trauma surgeon talks fireworks safety ahead of July 4th

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many people will begin celebrating the Fourth of July holiday this weekend.

Every year, emergency rooms across central Indiana see injuries related to fireworks.

Dr. Jamie Coleman, a trauma surgeon at IU Health Methodist Hospital, shared some important tips and reminders with 24-Hour News 8.

Coleman says while it is best not to use fireworks at home, if you do:

Always leave them to adults

Limit alcohol consumption, and

Have water or a fire extinguisher nearby, just in case

“Every year, fireworks is one of those topics people like to talk about. And unfortunately, what people think about, they think about the really big ones and they worry about injuries from that. But really, what it is, it’s the smaller ones. It’s the handheld versions, it’s the sparklers — it’s a popular choice for children, and unfortunately, it’s the exact wrong choice to give your children.”

Overall, Coleman says fireworks are best left to the professionals and really shouldn’t be used at home.