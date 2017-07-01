4 injured following overnight crash on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four people are injured after an overnight three vehicle crash on I-465.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Saturday morning on I-465 southbound near Rockville Road.

State police said the crash started as a two car crash.

When the victims were outside talking, a third car rear-ended both vehicles.

Four people were taken to the hospital and one woman sustained life-threatening injuries.

There has not yet been any word on the condition of the other victims.

Three lanes were closed during the crash cleanup, but are now back open.