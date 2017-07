MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Family and friends of a 23-year-old woman came together to lay her to rest.

Angie Barlow’s funeral was held in Muncie on Saturday. Family members and friends attended.

Barlow went missing after working at a party in Indianapolis in October of 2016.

In June, a tip to Indianapolis Metropolitan police led officers to a residential area, where they found a body. The body was later identified as Angie Barlow.

Her cause of death is still under investigation.