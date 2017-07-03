2 officials tweet fun but serious Fourth freedom of speech

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two public safety officers enjoyed their freedom of speech rights for Independence Day, teaming up to make Hoosiers laugh — and keep them safe during the Fourth of July holiday.
In the days leading up to the Fourth of July, Sgt. John Perrine, a public information officer for Indiana State Police known for funny and informative tweets and videos, has again teamed up with his colleague, Capt. Mike Pruitt, a public information officer for Wayne Township Fire Department. They’ve been hosting a Q-and-A of sorts over Twitter, as they use emojis and short video clips to address possible safety issues surrounding Independence Day festivities.
Worried about the heat? They’ve got you covered:
Need fire safety reminders? There’s that, too.
And in case you were planning to drink and drive, a perennial warning:
Check out their public Twitter accounts for more tips, news and friendly banter!