2 officials tweet fun but serious Fourth freedom of speech

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two public safety officers enjoyed their freedom of speech rights for Independence Day, teaming up to make Hoosiers laugh — and keep them safe during the Fourth of July holiday.

In the days leading up to the Fourth of July, Sgt. John Perrine, a public information officer for Indiana State Police known for funny and informative tweets and videos, has again teamed up with his colleague, Capt. Mike Pruitt, a public information officer for Wayne Township Fire Department. They’ve been hosting a Q-and-A of sorts over Twitter, as they use emojis and short video clips to address possible safety issues surrounding Independence Day festivities.

Worried about the heat? They’ve got you covered:

Lots of people will be spending time outdoors over the next couple days. @Michael_Pruitt1, what are tips to avoid heat stroke? pic.twitter.com/kY2Xj0O0lu — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) July 3, 2017

@ISPIndianapolis wear lightweight clothing, drink plenty of water 💦 & avoid strenuous activity 🤺🚴🏼‍♀️🏃🏽during the hottest ☀️parts of the day pic.twitter.com/eLQszX6vWI — Michael Pruitt, PIO (@Michael_Pruitt1) July 3, 2017

Need fire safety reminders? There’s that, too.

@ispindianapolis The key is to turn off the heat & smother it with the pot or grill lid. DO NOT ADD 💦. If in doubt get out & call 9️⃣1️⃣1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/o0nHT17tza — Michael Pruitt, PIO (@Michael_Pruitt1) July 3, 2017

And in case you were planning to drink and drive, a perennial warning:

@ISPIndianapolis is it ok for passengers to have open containers of 🍺 in the 🚗? I mean, the driver isn't drinking… so that's ok right? pic.twitter.com/ZMgq0aQYKs — Michael Pruitt, PIO (@Michael_Pruitt1) July 3, 2017

🙅‍♂️ Open alcohol containers must be 🔹Locked in a compartment

or

🔹Behind the last upright seat

or

🔹In an area not designed for passengers https://t.co/Kql8mtX4TI — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) July 3, 2017

