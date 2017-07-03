Reports: Kings’ Darren Collison coming back to Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sacramento Kings point guard Darren Collison has agreed in principle to a two-year, $20 million deal with the Indiana Pacers, media sources are saying.

The news is coming from unnamed league sources talking to ESPN and USA Today reporters.

Collison was one of three Kings’ players heading for unrestricted free agency this month.

The 6-foot 29-year-old played debuted in the NBA in 2009 after playing for UCLA. He previously played for the Pacers from 2010 to 2012, according to his NBA.com profile. He has averaged 12.6 points per game during his 495-game career.