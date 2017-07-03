USCIS welcomes 97 new American citizens

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nearly 100 people became United States citizens Monday morning.

A naturalization ceremony took place at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site around 10 a.m.

The United States Citizenship And Immigration Services said 97 people came from 32 different countries became Americans.

20 of the 97 came from Burma, 13 came from Mexico and nine from India.

The Department of Homeland Security said almost 15,000 people will be naturalized during more than 65 Independence Day ceremonies across the country.