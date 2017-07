INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. on Ralston Avenue near 72nd Street.

Police said two men were taken to the hospital, with both now in stable condition.

Investigators are working to determine if the hit-and-run was accidental or intentional, but neighbors said there had been a disturbance just before the incident.