FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A 5-year-old from Cincinnati was found drowned at Brookville Reservoir.

It happened Tuesday just before 3 p.m.

Indiana Conservation Officers say a 10-year-old was swimming in the area when she found the boy’s body and told her father, who was swimming nearby.

Bystanders began performing CPR on the child, and conservation officers found the parents of the 5-year-old, who had been searching for him.

The boy was flown to a hospital in Cincinnati, where he later died.