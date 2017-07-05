Lafayette planning new $16 million baseball stadium

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana city is planning to demolish its 77-year-old baseball field and replace it with a new $16 million stadium.

Lafayette officials say the project will bring a new amenity to the community that can also host soccer games, outdoor concerts and other events.

The (Lafayette) Journal & Courier reports the new stadium will have seating for about 2,000 people, with grassy areas along the first and third base sides able to accommodate more people.

Mayor Tony Roswarski says project funding will come from the city’s existing economic development income tax.

The current Loeb Stadium is home to the Lafayette Aviators of the amateur Prospect League. Demolition is planned in the fall of 2019, with construction expected to take about a year.