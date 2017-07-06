IMPD makes arrest in death of 9-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person has been arrested in connection to the death of a 9-year-old.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 27-year-old P.L. Gage has been taken into custody.

Officers were initially called to the 7100 block of Warrior Trail in reference to a person shot on Monday June 26 just before 10 p.m. After arriving on scene, they learned that a 9-year-old have been shot and was taken to a hospital. The child died upon arrival at the hospital.

Police said Cage turned himself into authorities.

He faces preliminary charges for neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent which places dependent in a situation that endangers the dependent.