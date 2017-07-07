Indiana fairgrounds fire believed to be arson

Alexandra Kruczek
Investigators believe a July 6, 2017, fire at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds in Lafayette, Indiana, was intentionally set. (Provided Photo/Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office)

LAFAEYTTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Investigators believe the fire at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds was intentionally set.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office is working jointly with the Lafayette Fire Department investigating the case. Detectives believe the cause of the fire to be arson.

Emergency personnel were called to the fairgrounds just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of a fire. When officers arrived, they found the shelterhouse on fire.

Officials said the fire started in the attic, and it was extinguished within an hour.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest or conviction of the person or people involved.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Jodi Rohler at the sheriff’s office at 765-423-9388. Tips can also be left anonymously at at 800-782-7463.

