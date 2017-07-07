Indiana has steepest drop in abortions performed since 2013

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The number of abortions performed in Indiana during 2016 dropped by the largest rate in several years.

An Indiana State Department of Health report shows 7,277 abortions were performed in the state last year, representing an 8.5 percent drop from 2015. Indiana’s abortion rate has been falling for several years, but had seen small declines since a seven percent drop in 2013 from 8,800 abortions the year before.

The state report shows nearly all abortions were carried out at six licensed clinics in Indianapolis, Merrillville, Bloomington and Lafayette. Three other abortion clinics in Gary, South Bend and Indianapolis have closed since 2014.

Abortion opponents point to tighter state laws approved by the Republican-dominated Legislature for the decline even though federal judges have blocked some of those laws from being enforced.