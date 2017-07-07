Person in critical condition after east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s east side Friday morning.

Officers were called to the 900 block of North LaSalle Street just after 2:30 a.m.

Police arrived on scene and discovered an adult male with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Police say there is some confusion on where the man was actually shot. Officers were investigating at a house on LaSalle Street and at the intersection of 10th Street and Rural Street.