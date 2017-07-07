Search for missing boy in Brownsburg to resume Saturday

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Ground searches for a missing boy in Brownsburg will resume on Saturday morning, authorities said late Friday night.

Volunteers who want to help search for Shalom Lawson can report at 11 a.m. to Door 1 of Brownsburg East Middle School, 1250 E. Airport Road, said an email from Brownsburg Fire Territory Lt. Ryan Miller.

“Volunteer searchers will need to bring a government issued ID, water, and should dress appropriately,” the email said.

People who live in Brownsburg near where a boy is missing were asked to go inside as the sun set Friday so police could use infrared detection to try to find the child. The effort did not work. Authorities suspended the night’s search by 10 p.m. and planned to regroup Saturday.

After already searching 6 square miles — employing drones, dogs, boats and a helicopter — authorities continued their efforts Friday night. The infrared camera was on the helicopter, police said.

According to police, Lawson, age 7 or 8, was last seen on Watercress Way — that’s near County Road 900 East and US 136 — around 1:34 p.m. Friday.

Police say Lawson is a thin black male last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with a robot design and gray shorts, and that Lawson has autism and may not communicate verbally. He is believe to be barefoot.

Authorities say Shalom is not from the area. He’s visiting with his family from Kentucky.

Miller said Friday’s search ended by 10 p.m.

“We appreciate everybody’s efforts,” Miller said. “This is a close-knit community and so everybody is wanting to come out and do absolutely everything they can to help this family, but at this point and time we’re just asking every to continue to monitor social media, the Brownsburg Fire Territory’s page as well as Brownsburg Police Department’s page. If there’s anything, any new information that comes out, we will push that information out there. If there any way for them to help us, we will push that information out there.”

If you see Lawson, call 911 immediately.