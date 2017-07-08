Chef Wendell: Carrot Dogs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Uniquely American, the bun-wrapped, handheld bite of smoky summer deliciousness is a sacred tradition. Nobody wants to hear this, but you at least need to know. Over the recent years, a lot of negative attention has been drawn to the American Icon. If you eat the more than one a week, here are some helpful facts.

1st segment: Discussing hot dogs. Good and bad Examples. Why should we be concerned about something so traditional? Prepping the ‘Hot dogs’ for the recipe.

2nd segment: Pulling the ‘hot dogs’ from the oven. Assembling the hot dog. What kind of bun is best? Why we must eat fresh vegetables along with hot dogs?

Hooray! Oscar Mayer is removing artificial preservatives and ditching added nitrates and nitrites.

This response to consumer demands implies there is a problem.

The problem: they’re processed, contain cancerous nitrates and high levels of salt.

Processed meats are consistently associated with adverse health effects. (Yale University Prevention Research Center. )

Diets high in processed meats preserved with N-Nitroso compounds have been linked with cancer, especially colorectal cancer.

Associated with increased risk for diabetes, higher mortality, more cardiovascular disease.

High levels of sodium aggravate high blood pressure and water retention.

(Sodium should not exceed 450 milligrams)

(Sodium should not exceed 450 milligrams) USC epidemiologist found that children who eat more than 12 hot dogs per month have nine times the normal risk of developing childhood leukemia.

In another study, children who ate hot dogs one or more times per week were also at higher risk of brain cancer.

Studies show the effects of processed meats more harmful in people who don’t eat fresh produce. (Eat hot dogs with an antioxidant-rich food, like tomatoes, or vitamin C–packed orange juice.)

Vitamin C keeps nitrites from changing into nitrosamines, which may help reduce the risk of cancer associated with these chemicals.

Take home: if you eat hot dogs, eat fresh fruits and veggies too.

What you’ll need for carrot hot dogs:



4 large carrots, washed and unpeeled

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

¼ cups water

2 tbsp. low-sodium soy sauce or tamari

1 tsp. honey

¼ tsp. liquid smoke

¼ tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. onion powder

¼ tsp. black pepper

4 whole grain hot dog buns (Not white bread buns)

Remember to:

Trim carrot ends and cut them the length of your buns.

Bring a sauce pan of water to a boil. Add carrots and cook 5-8 minutes, until tender but not mushy. Drain carrots and put them under cold running water to stop the cooking.

In a small bowl whisk together the vinegar, water, soy or tamari sauce, honey, liquid smoke, garlic and onion powder, and black pepper.

Transfer marinade to a large zip top bag and add the cooked carrots. Toss gently to coat and refrigerate overnight.

Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with wax paper.

Remove carrots from the marinade and place on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes until heated and slightly browned.