Chef Wendell: Carrot Dogs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Uniquely American, the bun-wrapped, handheld bite of smoky summer deliciousness is a sacred tradition. Nobody wants to hear this, but you at least need to know. Over the recent years, a lot of negative attention has been drawn to the American Icon. If you eat the more than one a week, here are some helpful facts.
1st segment: Discussing hot dogs. Good and bad Examples. Why should we be concerned about something so traditional? Prepping the ‘Hot dogs’ for the recipe.
2nd segment: Pulling the ‘hot dogs’ from the oven. Assembling the hot dog. What kind of bun is best? Why we must eat fresh vegetables along with hot dogs?
- Hooray! Oscar Mayer is removing artificial preservatives and ditching added nitrates and nitrites.
- This response to consumer demands implies there is a problem.
- The problem: they’re processed, contain cancerous nitrates and high levels of salt.
- Processed meats are consistently associated with adverse health effects. (Yale University Prevention Research Center. )
- Diets high in processed meats preserved with N-Nitroso compounds have been linked with cancer, especially colorectal cancer.
- Associated with increased risk for diabetes, higher mortality, more cardiovascular disease.
- High levels of sodium aggravate high blood pressure and water retention.
(Sodium should not exceed 450 milligrams)
- USC epidemiologist found that children who eat more than 12 hot dogs per month have nine times the normal risk of developing childhood leukemia.
- In another study, children who ate hot dogs one or more times per week were also at higher risk of brain cancer.
- Studies show the effects of processed meats more harmful in people who don’t eat fresh produce. (Eat hot dogs with an antioxidant-rich food, like tomatoes, or vitamin C–packed orange juice.)
- Vitamin C keeps nitrites from changing into nitrosamines, which may help reduce the risk of cancer associated with these chemicals.
- Take home: if you eat hot dogs, eat fresh fruits and veggies too.
What you’ll need for carrot hot dogs:
- 4 large carrots, washed and unpeeled
- ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
- ¼ cups water
- 2 tbsp. low-sodium soy sauce or tamari
- 1 tsp. honey
- ¼ tsp. liquid smoke
- ¼ tsp. garlic powder
- ½ tsp. onion powder
- ¼ tsp. black pepper
- 4 whole grain hot dog buns (Not white bread buns)
Remember to:
- Trim carrot ends and cut them the length of your buns.
- Bring a sauce pan of water to a boil. Add carrots and cook 5-8 minutes, until tender but not mushy. Drain carrots and put them under cold running water to stop the cooking.
- In a small bowl whisk together the vinegar, water, soy or tamari sauce, honey, liquid smoke, garlic and onion powder, and black pepper.
- Transfer marinade to a large zip top bag and add the cooked carrots. Toss gently to coat and refrigerate overnight.
- Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with wax paper.
- Remove carrots from the marinade and place on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes until heated and slightly browned.