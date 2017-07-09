Officials respond to fatal shootings on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are responding after two people died following two separate shootings early Sunday.

The first happened just after 3:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Tremont Street when officials said a woman was shot dead.

Authorities said she suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and was transported to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.

It is unclear if the woman was the intended target of the shooting.

Suspect information has yet to be released.

The second shooting occurred just after 5 a.m. in the 600 block of North Luett Avenue.

IMPD dispatch confirmed that the shooting was fatal.

There has yet to be any suspect or victim information released in that shooting.