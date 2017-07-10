Finding the best deals on Amazon Prime Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The much celebrated Prime Day kicks off tonight at 9 p.m. on Amazon.

For the third year in a row, Amazon will be slashing prices on thousands of items every five minutes and it lasts for the 30 straight hours.

However, you’ll need a prime membership in order to take advantage of the deals. A membership costs $99 a year.

Angie Zirkelbach, a CPA at Blue & Co., stopped by Daybreak to talk about Prime Day, what is good to buy, what to avoid and if the deals are really even that good.

