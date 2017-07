INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Another 43 Sears and Kmart stores are set to close.

That number includes four stores in Anderson, Clarksville, Elkhart and Scherereville.

Parent company Sears Holdings framed the store closings as furthering the company’s “transformation” into a profitable retailer.

The company has already announced 265 store closings this year.

