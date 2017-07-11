Attempted traffic stop leads to short chase, crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An attempted traffic stop led to a chase early Tuesday morning.

BREAKING: Police chase on I-70 EB ends with a crash & suspect search near the Harding exit. #NewsTracker #Daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/Ts1bXcByfQ — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) July 11, 2017

Around 2:30 a.m. on I-70 eastbound near the Holt Road exit, an IMPD officer attempted to pull over a white truck. However, the vehicle instead sped away.

IMPD: Officer tried pulling over the pickup just 2.5 miles away near Holt/I-70 when the vehicle took off. Driver lost control at next exit. pic.twitter.com/KETOOpGSTG — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) July 11, 2017

The driver of the vehicle lost control at the next exit, where the vehicle crashed. The suspect then exited the vehicle and took off on foot.

IMPD: Suspect took off on foot & a search perimeter was set up from the I-70 down to Morris St. *No word of any arrests as of 4 am* pic.twitter.com/yhkepgcgGW — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) July 11, 2017

Police then set up a perimeter from I-70 to Morris Street and began searching the area. However, as of 4 a.m., officers had not apprehended the suspect.