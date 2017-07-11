Attempted traffic stop leads to short chase, crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An attempted traffic stop led to a chase early Tuesday morning.
Around 2:30 a.m. on I-70 eastbound near the Holt Road exit, an IMPD officer attempted to pull over a white truck. However, the vehicle instead sped away.
The driver of the vehicle lost control at the next exit, where the vehicle crashed. The suspect then exited the vehicle and took off on foot.
Police then set up a perimeter from I-70 to Morris Street and began searching the area. However, as of 4 a.m., officers had not apprehended the suspect.