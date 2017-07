SALEM, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead after a fatal accident in Washington County Tuesday afternoon.

It happened near State Road 56 near Heritage Chapel Road just before 2:30 p.m. when 56-year-old Patricia Burdine travelling east crossed the center line and struck a truck driven by Sam Deaton.

Deaton was pronounced dead on scene. His passenger, Malvina Deaton, was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.